A Pawcatuck woman and former owner of restaurants in Noank and New London will move forward in seeking a trial on federal drug and money laundering allegations after she rejected a plea deal last week that would have offered a reduced sentence.
Court documents show that Amy Sarcia, 51, rejected a deal offered by Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Friesmuth on Sept. 21 to plead guilty to money laundering in exchange for a federal prison sentence of 46 to 57 months.
Charges related to accusations of drug trafficking, which carries a five-year minimum sentence, would have been dropped as part of that agreement.
Sarcia, who appeared for the Frye hearing on Sept. 21, had until Friday to change her mind before the deal would be rescinded, but officials said Monday morning that she had not accepted the proposal. With the offer no longer on the table, officials said Sarcia will need to either enter a guilty without an agreement or take the case to trial.
The former owner of No Anchor Fine Food & Provisions in Noank, which has since closed, and a former co-owner of 2 Wives Brick Oven Pizza in New London, Sarcia was one of 27 southeastern Connecticut residents indicted in February and March 2019 in a joint investigation into drug trafficking and money laundering in the region.
Sarcia was eventually indicted on charges of distribution of narcotics, use of a telephone to facilitate trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The charges for all 28 defendants stemmed from an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking ring who brought large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine to southeastern Connecticut then distributed them to street-level dealers.
While aspects of Sarcia’s case are public, the affidavit has remained sealed since her arrest and indictment in March 2019, according to online federal judicial records.
Sarcia has maintained her innocence since her initial arrest on Feb. 19, 2019, even stating on her then-public Facebook page that she was appreciative of the support of friends and family.
“Those of you who know me know that there is no way that I am guilty of what I’m being charged with,” she said at the time of her arrest. “In the end everyone will know.”
Several co-conspirators in the case have since pleaded guilty, but others including Sarcia are scheduled to move forward to trial later this fall.
According to court records, Sarcia’s case is expected to move forward with jury selection on Nov. 17 at the U.S. District Court in Hartford.
