Eversource, National Grid and the FBI Boston Division have each issued separate warnings in the past week after a reported rise in the number of scam attempts in which callers purporting to be a government official, FBI agent or utility representative threaten criminal charges or service disconnection if an immediate payment is not made.
According to the FBI, officials are monitoring after a considerable spike in the reported number of calls targeting New England residents. According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, 12,827 people reported being victims of government impersonation scams in 2020, with losses totaling $109,938,030.
In the FBI Boston Division, which serves all of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, 405 complaints were filed with financial losses totaling $3,789,407. This included 53 victims in Rhode Island who reported losing approximately $412,800.
“Nobody wants to be the subject of a law enforcement investigation, and scammers are using that to their advantage to try and intimidate people into just handing over their hard-earned money. We’re asking you not to fall for it,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a press release. “It’s important to resist the urge to act immediately and verify who is actually contacting you.”
There are other versions of the government impersonation scam also be used, officials said, and each works by utilizing exploit intimidation tactics. In a typical call, the scammer advises the recipient of the call that charges have been, or soon will be, filed against them, and threatens to confiscate the recipient’s property, freeze their bank accounts, or have them arrested unless payment is made immediately.
If the recipient questions the caller, the caller becomes more aggressive. The recipients are advised that it will cost thousands of dollars in fees or court costs to resolve the matter, and the caller typically instructs people to wire “settlement” money or provide payment via prepaid cards or gift cards to avoid arrest, officials said. .
The scam efforts vary, however, and may not include law enforcement or government workers at all. Another common effort by scam callers is to target utility customers, and Eversource said in a warning that people should be on the lookout for new tactics being used so they don’t fall victim.
The company said scammers are continuing to fine-tune techniques, often now using phony caller IDs that display “Eversource” and scripts that sound like a legitimate company representative threatening to disconnect their electric or gas service because of an unpaid bill.
“Unfortunately, these scammers sound legitimate and with a phony caller ID they’re even more convincing — so we all need to have our guard up more than ever,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “These scam artists sound sophisticated and are ruthless.”
Both Eversource and the FBI said their organizations will not call demanding immediate payment. Those who have concerns are encouraged to hang up and look up the company directory to call back if there is a belief it could be legitimate.
For more information on scams, or if you think you are a victim of this scam visit https://www.ic3.gov/.
