WESTERLY — The family of a 15-year-old suspected drowning victim who was found dead Sunday evening after disappearing while swimming at a Weekapaug beach is seeking support in sending his body to rest with family in Guatemala.
Members of the extended family have established a memorial fund for the victim, Jaimer Martin Ico Gregorio, on the fundraising website GoFundMe. Gregorio, who was living in New London at the time of the incident, had been visiting the Westerly shoreline with his family on Thursday evening when witnesses said he dove under the water and never resurfaced.
Nearly 20 emergency response agencies were involved in a coordinated two-day search Thursday evening and Friday. Friends and family then continued efforts along the shoreline throughout the weekend before his body was discovered by a friend of the family on the ocean side of Wawaloam Drive.
“Please help the family bring Jaimer home to Guatemala where he can lay to rest with his family and friends,” says the GoFundMe page, which was started by Jose Ixcoy Osario. “The majority of Jaimer's family and friends live in Guatemala and his family would like to bring closure and peace by having him back home.”
Gregorio disappeared Thursday evening near a jetty at Dunes Park Beach, near the Weekapaug Breachway in Misquamicut. While it is suspected that Gregorio drowned, the police said his cause of death will be determined following an autopsy by the Office of Rhode Island Medical Examiner.
According to dispatch records, Westerly police, ambulance and fire departments responded to 665 Atlantic Ave. shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue or missing swimmer near the jetty. Dunes Park Beach is a privately operated beach that abuts the Weekapaug Breachway.
Members of the Weekapaug, Dunn's Corners, Watch Hill and Misquamicut fire departments, Charlestown ambulance, police and fire and harbor patrol, a team from South Kingstown, the state Department of Environmental Management, the U.S. Coast Guard and Stonington police and fire were all involved in search efforts, the police said.
Gregorio is the latest in a string of deaths along Rhode Island’s shoreline this summer.
A 58-year-old man died July 26 at Buttonwoods Beach in Warwick; a 38-year-old Cranston man died on July 18 trying to rescue swimmers in distress at Scarborough North State Beach in Narragansett; a 28-year-old woman died July 13 after being recovered from Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick; and on July 7, a 74-year-old Connecticut man was found unresponsive in the water at Misquamicut State Beach and later pronounced dead at Westerly Hospital.
Since opening the GoFundMe page, the family had received approximately $8,900 of a $25,000 goal in two days as a result of 166 donations. To donate, visit the page at gofundme.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.