Attorney Benjamin Crump, foreground left, and Doreen Coleman, mother of Randy Cox, hold a poster of Cox, outside a courthouse in New Haven, Conn., Friday, July 8, 2022. Cox, who was being transported in a police van without seatbelts, was paralyzed when the van braked suddenly. His family asked federal authorities Friday to file civil rights charges against the officers involved. (Ben Lambert/New Haven Register via AP)