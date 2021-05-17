NORTH STONINGTON — The American Red Cross is aiding a two adults and two children after the family of four was displaced when a fire caused significant damage to their Norwich-Westerly Road home on Saturday afternoon.
North Stonington firefighters were called to a home around 3:35 p.m. Saturday at 721 Norwich Westerly Road, located along Route 2 near Swantown Hill Road, for reports of a house fire. Firefighters arrived to find flames showing from the home, calling for mutual aid and beginning an attack to douse the blaze.
Officials said no one was inside when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire or response.
Members of the Pawcatuck, Ashaway, Hope Valley-Wyoming, Old Mystic , Mashantucket, Poquetanuck, Ledyard, and Gales Ferry fire departments and the City of Norwich Tower Ladder all aided in the response. Connecticut State Police and staff with the North Stonington Ambulance Association also responded.
The cause of the fire was not released, although officials indicated that it was not considered suspicious.
Messages left Monday seeking further details were not returned.
The home was built in 1976, according to North Stonington GIS records, and has belonged to Elizabeth L. Beardslee and M.H. Beardslee Jr. since that time.
In a press release, the American Red Cross said responders Sue Bolen, Jane Lionelli, and Eldon Griffiths worked with the family, two adults and two children, to help meet the family's immediate clothing, shelter and supply needs. The family was provided comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies and other items a resident might need when suddenly displaced from their home by a fire.
In addition, the Red Cross said the family was provided a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; and dealing with damaged items.
