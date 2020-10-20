STONINGTON — An external review into the handling of an alleged racially motivated attack at a Mystic hotel in June has determined that officers involved in the response committed no wrongdoing in accordance with policy and legal responsibilities, but that missteps and a faulty arrest plan contributed to the ability of suspects to leave the region before an arrest was made.
The town released the 31-page report and related appendices to the public on Tuesday, a document that detailed the timeline of an attack committed by New York residents Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay on hotel clerk Crystal Caldwell, of Groton, while she was working at the Quality Inn Mystic on June 26. The attack left Caldwell injured before Sarner and Orbay ultimately eluded arrest.
While there was no evidence of wrongdoing by police, who had intended to arrest the 39-year-old Sarner that day, Attorney Frank E. Rudewicz of the Boston-based legal firm Blum Shapiro concluded that the department would benefit from using the experience to further adjust policy and procedures in order to prevent complications with future responses.
“No evidence or information was found to suggest any malicious intent on the part of (the Stonington Police Department) in NOT locating Sarner on June 26,” the report concluded. “There were no policy or legal violations found in their response. SPD made an operational and tactical decision to arrest Sarner upon his return to the hotel.”
“However, with the benefit of hindsight, the tactics used by SPD to implement their plan were deficient. There were better suited and additional tactics that could have been implemented to ensure the custodial arrest of Philip Sarner,” it continued.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said Tuesday that given the information provided in the report, which was first returned to the town on Monday and released after officers were given a chance to review the contents, it seemed clear that the experience could be used to improve future responses.
Without any wrongdoing, however, she said the matter has been returned to the Board of Police Commissioners for further deliberation and action, if deemed necessary. Stonington Police Capt. Todd Olson said the department is currently reviewing details of the report internally, and both Olson and Chesebrough said the review will be discussed before the board during its upcoming meeting, scheduled for Nov. 12.
“I would definitely encourage people that have the time to read through the report and details that have come to light,” she said. The report is available on the town’s website.
The town initiated the external investigation in July following complaints regarding the response, which saw no arrests made before Sarner, 39, and Orbay, 27, retrieved their vehicle and traveled to Foxwoods before later returning to New York. They were located and charged three weeks later.
Rudewicz was tasked by the town with conducting an investigation that explored all aspects of the police handling of the case, from the initial 911 call to the arrest, and to review department policies and procedures to assure that best practices are in place.
The report indicated that miscommunication or a lack of communication between officers, personnel with L+M Hospital in New London and hotel staff ultimately allowed Sarner to first lie, then escape undetected.
“SPD made a tactical and operational decision not to proceed to L&M Hospital to take Sarner into custody after his treatment. Instead, a plan was put in place to arrest Sarner when he returned to the Quality Inn to retrieve his vehicle and what was believed to be personal property in his room,” the report said. “This information proved to be false and Sarner was able to retrieve his vehicle undetected by SPD and leave the area.”
The report noted that Officer Brian Discordia had spoken with Sarner by phone at 12:23 p.m. on the day of the incident and informed him that he would be under arrest and that an officer would meet Sarner when he returned to the hotel.
Sarner left the hospital around 2 p.m. without notifying police, using a Lyft ride-share to return to the hotel and immediately leaving in his car. He proceeded to call police from Foxwoods Resort and Casino at 3:17 p.m. to complain that a family member of Caldwell had threatened him on social media.
Discordia spoke with Sarner, who said he was about to leave the hospital, and a second officer returned to the hotel to wait for Sarner outside his car, only to find it was gone.
“Stonington Police made an operational decision to NOT make a custodial arrest before medical treatment was given to Sarner and Orbay. This decision appears to be consistent with procedure and past similar incidents,” the report states. “While a decision was made to arrest Sarner after release from the hospital and a plan was put in motion to take Sarner into custody, Stonington Police tactics to implement that plan were faulty and failed to locate Sarner.”
The report indicated that the department’s decision not to have an officer wait at the hospital, whether in the facility or in the parking lot, prevented a more immediate arrest that may have prevented Sarner from leaving the region. Rudewicz indicated that in a press release on July 3, the department was “factually incorrect” when it indicated that officers were told they would not be allowed entry to the hospital as a result of COVID-19 protocols.
“If it was important enough to make a custodial arrest on that day, then the arrest should have occurred as soon as possible at L&M Hospital, regardless of the uncertainty of wait time,” Rudewicz concluded. “As it is now known, the wait time would have been a little more than one hour.”
“The decision not to go to L&M Hospital proved fatal to the possibility of a custodial arrest,” he said.
Although there were certainly areas where other tactics could be used, Rudewicz also notes that police did not have a variety of other information that came to light following review of dispatch records, surveillance cameras, interviews and the development of a detailed timeline of the event and response.
The report said Sarner, as “an individual familiar with ‘the system,’" was able to use his experience to elude officers and “win the battle with SPD on June 26.”
“While we have not found any violations of policy, procedure or law, SPD would be well served to use a review of this incident and response as a training tool for understanding of possible variables present in similar future incidents,” Rudewicz wrote to close the report.
