RICHMOND — An Exeter man died after Rhode Island State Police said he was struck by a tractor-trailer while walking along Interstate 95 about half a mile north of Exit 3.
State police said the man, Clark W. Reynolds, 64, suffered fatal injuries in the 2:30 a.m. crash Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel with Hope Valley Ambulance. The driver, 40-year-old Connecticut resident Norberto Gonzalez, was not injured, the police said.
Rhode Island State Police said in a press release that Gonzalez was driving a 2019 tractor-trailer in the low-speed lane of I-95 North when the collision occurred. The police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Reynolds was likely in the lane of travel at the time of the crash, and it appeared Gonzalez was unable to avoid the collision.
Further details of the crash were not released Tuesday and the investigation remains active, state police said.
The incident forced several lane closures during the early morning hours to allow troopers with the Accident Reconstruction Unit, the Commercial Enforcement Unit and the Forensic Services Unit to conduct their investigation.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.