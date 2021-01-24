In this Wednesday March 4, 2020 courtroom sketch Joshua Schulte, center, is seated at the defense table flanked by his attorneys during jury deliberations in New York. Joshua Schulte, a former CIA software engineer charged with leaking government secrets to WikiLeaks says it's cruel and unusual punishment that he's awaiting trial in solitary confinement, housed in a vermin-infested cell of a jail unit where inmates are treated like “caged animals." In court papers Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 Schulte maintained he is held in conditions “below that of impoverished persons living in third world countries.” (Elizabeth Williams via AP)