An influx of reported robocall and email scams to both business and residential Eversource customers in Connecticut has the utility company urging residents to remain alert in order to avoid falling victim.
Eversource officials said Thursday that the utility has received a growing number of reports regarding scams that threaten to have electric or gas services shut off if an immediate payment is not received. Fortunately many of those who have reported having been contacted were aware of the scam effort, but the company said residents need to be aware of new techniques used to catch customers off guard.
“Some of the energy company’s customers have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from Eversource and using a real employee’s name offering a discount on their electric bill. Others have reported receiving an email that contains the Eversource logo,” a company press release said. “These are new deceptive tactics scammers are using to steal someone’s money and sensitive personal information.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers have increased their calls, texts, emails, and even in-person visits to convince people to make payments to avoid service disconnection. In many cases, the scammers are opportunists who target the most vulnerable, including senior citizens and low-income communities.
“Scammers are constantly changing their tactics to take advantage of unsuspecting customers, and that’s why we’re always working to raise awareness,” said Penni Conner, senior vice president and chief customer officer for Eversource. “What we advise our customers to do if they receive a phone call, email or visit that doesn’t feel right is don’t panic, and don’t pay. We will never threaten to disconnect your service or demand instant payment.”
The energy company offers the following tips to help avoid becoming a victim:
- Eversource representatives never demand instant payment over the phone, require the use of pre-paid debit cards or request customers meet at a payment center to make the payment.
- Beware — some sophisticated scammers can manipulate their caller ID to say the caller is with Eversource.
- Customers who are scheduled for disconnection due to nonpayment receive a written notice that includes information on how to maintain their service.
- Customers can verify they are speaking with an Eversource representative by asking for some basic information about their account like the name on the account, the account address, and the exact past due balance.
Those who believe they are the target of improper solicitation are urged to contact their local police. Customers may also contact the company at 800-286-2000 if they receive a call, text, email or if someone shows up at your door to verify that it is an Eversource representative.
Concerned customers can also report scams and fraudulent activity by calling the Connecticut Attorney General's Consumer Assistance Unit at 860-808-5420.
