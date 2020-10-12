WESTERLY — Divers and rescue swimmers with fire and EMS agencies across the southern Rhode Island shoreline rushed into the waters of Weekapaug Overlook in late September, battling the choppy Atlantic waves as they simulated saving a drowning victim just off the rocky shoreline.
Challenged by rough surfs and strong tides, the response was only a drill but provided an opportunity for participants from across the region to brush up on individual skills and work with first responders across the region in a non-emergency setting. The training, one of three courses that were offered this year through a partnership with Ocean Rescue Systems International, gave responders a hands-on look on what a worst-case scenario might look like.
“It was a little different this year than in the past, but this program has always been focused on working in small groups and focused on working with specific skill sets,” said Chief Andrew Kettle of the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service. “Emergencies don’t stop because of a pandemic, and we need to be prepared no matter the response.”
The training course last week is part of an annual series offered in Westerly and Charlestown to first responders from across the state. It is funded through a grant from the Rhode Island Southern Firefighters League.
The program began seven years ago when the town acquired rescue boat Marine 6, and has since expanded to include participation from a dozen agencies, Kettle explained. Three courses — a training session was held in June, with two others hosted along the Westerly shoreline in September — attracted participation from a dozen first-responder agencies, including Charlestown Ambulance, Charlestown police, and firefighters from Misquamicut, Dunn’s Corners, Watch Hill, Bristol, Narragansett, Union, Middletown, Tiverton and Norwich, Conn. Personnel with the Rhode Island Department of Environment Management also participated in the training.
The 2020 course contained three separate, targeting training programs, with the first being held in June that focused on Firefighter Assist and Search Team (FAST) rescue, including boat handling and navigation, and coordination of multi-unit marine response. A second FAST rescue course was held in September, along with two additional five-day courses for rescue swimmers and members of local dive teams.
Kettle and Fire Lt. Christopher Koretski, who helps coordinate training for both the Misquamicut and Watch Hill fire departments, as well as serving as secretary of the firefighters league, each said the program provides not only hands-on experience, but allows responders to meet those with similar skill sets from other agencies and allows them to discuss what a joint response might look like.
“It allows our responders to put faces with names, and to know who the players are before things happen,” Koretski said. “Knowing what resources are around us, and to see them in action within a training environment, better prepared us for real-life responses.”
For first responders across the region, the pandemic has brought numerous changes in the way agencies respond, train, collaborate and even bond. Not all those changes are for the worse.
One distinct advantage of the pandemic and need to maintain social distancing has been the ability for responders to train in even smaller groups. Dunn’s Corners Fire Capt. Jeffrey Thomas, who serves as training officer for the department, said it has allowed leadership to pair those with similar skill sets and, in some cases, has led to more focus-specific training instead of requiring instructors to start with the basics.
Those who are less experienced are also able to focus on certain responses, allowing the district to be more prepared for a wider variety of needs.
“It allows all participants to go more at their own speed, and it’s actually helped some to get more specialty training than perhaps they would have before,” Thomas said.
When it comes to this year’s training, Kettle said participants also benefited from a more active than usual hurricane season. The surge in Atlantic storms has not had a significant impact on the Northeast, but the weather patterns have contributed to a stronger surf than normal for this time of year.
While bad news for swimmers in the region (surfers, however, have not been complaining), Kettle said it has added a new element to the annual training, one which has challenged the region’s rescue swimmers in harsher conditions.
Charlestown Ambulance Deputy Chief Christopher Wells, who serves as a volunteer firefighter and took part in the training, said the experience provided a chance for participants to learn firsthand the importance of adapting responses to conditions.
In the future, Kettle and Koretski said they would look to continue the training opportunities that already exist while slowly expanding to include a focus on further specialized response. He said the classes are essential for coordinating response in an emergency, and Kettle and local agencies will continue to seek additional mutual training opportunities.
“Classes like these, and the volunteers who sacrifice their time to be prepared, are the foundation of small-town rescue response,” Kettle said. “We will continue to work together to host these as long as we can, and to add trained and ready responders to our ranks.”
