WESTERLY — A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver is facing DUI charges and other offenses after the police said he crashed into two parked cars on Tower Street Saturday night, causing significant damage to all three vehicles.
Westerly police charged the driver, 30-year-old Jaskarm S. Kang, with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and failure to submit to a chemical test. The police said Kang was also driving without insurance and laned roadway violations.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the charges stem from a call that came around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday night. Officers were called to Tower Street after dispatchers received several reports of a crash involving three cars and arrived to find that a 2006 Honda Civic driven by Kang had smashed into a 2019 Subaru and 2009 Toyota. Lacey said that Kang, a delivery driver for Domino’s, was on shift and had markers on his car at the time of the crash.
Kang was not injured, the police said. All three cars sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene.
Officers spoke with Kang, who Lacey said showed signs of intoxication including slurred speech and “a strong odor of mouthwash.” He was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, and was taken into custody.
At the Westerly Police Department, the police said he refused to answer questions and declined a breathalyzer test. He also could not initially produce a license, the police said, and was charged with failure to carry a license, but the charge was later dropped once his license information was confirmed.
Kang was later released on a promise to appear in 4th Division District Court at a later date. The case was also referred to the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal and a first appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 22, according to online state judicial records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.