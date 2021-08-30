STONINGTON — An Ansonia man is facing charges in connection with the theft of an ATM from the Henny Penny convenience store in Pawcatuck more than three years ago after the police said his DNA was found in the car used during the theft.
The man, 54-year-old Santos Villafane, was arraigned in New London Superior Court last week on charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy charges for each. He was initially held on a $50,000 bond following arraignment, court records show, but was no longer listed as an inmate as of Monday afternoon.
He had turned himself in on Aug. 23 after being informed of the warrant for his arrest, records show.
According to an arrest warrant, officers were able to obtain DNA matching Villafane while investigating a July 27, 2018, incident that took place at the Henny Penny on Route 2. The police said Villafane entered the store during the overnight hours and stole the ATM machine, leaving in a car that was captured on surveillance video.
The amount of money in the ATM at the time of the theft has not been disclosed.
With the video, the police said officers were able to identify and locate the car that was used in the theft. Analysis of DNA recovered in the car matched to Villafane, and an arrest warrant was obtained.
The police had said at the time of the theft that there there were other suspects involved in the incident. Officials indicated that no other suspects have been identified or charged in the case.
Court records show that Villafane is also still facing charges related to an arrest in 2019 after Bethel police connected him to a theft in their town in September 2018. Villafane was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and interfering with police in that case.
That case remains in the pretrial stage after Villafane entered a not guilty plea to all charges.
Villafane is due in Danbury Superior Court for a hearing on Sept. 3 in the Bethel case, and in New London Superior Court on Oct. 22 in the Stonington case.
