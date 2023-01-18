NORWICH — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich has filed reorganization plans that would establish a $29 million trust to provide restitution for sexual abuse survivors.
The trust is part of a reorganization plan that was filed late Tuesday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Connecticut to settle the Diocese’s Chapter 11 case. The reorganization process has been ongoing since July 2021, when the Diocese filed for bankruptcy protection, but the Diocese has since worked with creditors and stakeholders to create a compensation fund for abuse survivors.
“The Diocese, the Creditors Committee, parishes, Catholic Mutual Relief Society of America, the Diocese’s primary coverage provider, and others have participated in court supervised mediation since September 2022 in an effort to reach a settlement,” the organization said in a press release. “Once established, the trustee of the Trust and an independent claims reviewer, not the Diocese, will determine compensation amounts and claim eligibility for abuse survivors.”
Separately, the Diocese will be seeking court approval of a disclosure statement before then asking survivors and creditors to vote on the approval of the plan.
Since July 2021 when the diocese filed for reorganization, approximately 142 claims from abuse survivors were received before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court deadline.
“The Diocese of Norwich has maintained a zero-tolerance policy regarding child abuse since the enactment of its first Sexual Misconduct Policy in 1990 and the implementation of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in 2002,” the organization said. “Additionally, the Diocese has passed the annual audit related to the charter since it was established in 2002.”
The details of the trust are included in the reorganization plan, which is on file with the US Bankruptcy Court. A link to the plan can be found at dm.epiq11.com/case/rcdnorwich/info.
— Jason Vallee
