WESTERLY — Patrolman Howard Mills has always played it safe when it comes to guarding himself from identity theft. He does not use social media, carries cash when he goes out to dinner, limits online shopping and monitors his credit regularly for discrepancies.
So when Mills, a Westerly police officer who has remained employed throughout the pandemic, received notification from the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training that it had opened an account for him, he knew immediately that something was wrong.
“I had received a letter in the mail that had my name and address, the last four digits of my social security number and my pay rates over the last several quarters. It told me I had been approved for unemployment benefits and would soon receive a debit card for payments,” he said. “The next day, there was a debit card in the mail asking to simply call a number to activate for use.”
Fortunately Mills has a P.O. box without public access and the incident was reported. His account was suspended before any money changed hands, but he said dozens of residents have complained about a growing number of fraudulent activities related to pandemic benefits offered by the state.
The Westerly Police Department reported that since early September, there have been 37 local complaints regarding fraudulent activity, while Rhode Island State Police has taken numerous additional complaints from those in the southwestern corner of the state. The latest incident was reported on Oct. 29.
The way the scam works is simple: Someone submits a benefits claim to the Department of Labor and Training on your behalf and your account is activated. The department then mails the debit card, and in most cases thieves will access these cards by taking them directly out of mailboxes, using the money and ditching the card if it is deactivated.
In Mills’ case, the P.O. box helped restrict access and no money was spent. But even as a community officer, he had to go through the painstaking process of putting a fraud alert on his credit, canceling his state benefits and reporting the incident as an average citizen.
“The worst part was trying to get in touch with the Department of Labor. They’ve had such an influx in calls as a result of this scam that I found myself on hold for nearly 2 hours,” he said. “Staff were polite and helpful, but the gentleman I spoke with told me they’ve seen a drastic increase in calls reporting this issue.”
Mills said local and state law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the scam, which impacts residents by tapping into their unemployment insurance funds, depletes state funds needed to assist those who need benefits and puts stress on the system and local households in the middle of a pandemic that has already created financial strain.
Perhaps more concerning, Mills said, is the fact that the scam included personal identifying information and neither police nor the Department of Labor are able to determine where those committing fraud obtained the data, or where the unemployment applications were submitted from.
“It is very important for folks to realize this might not be the only attempted fraud being committed with your information,” Mills said. “It is vital for those who receive this letter to utilize a free monitoring system like Experian, which will help you by providing an alert anytime there is an application for credit in your name.”
Those who have received the letter are also urged to immediately contact the Department of Labor to notify them of the fraudulent activity and to report the incident to your local police department. Those who would prefer may also file a report with the Rhode Island State Police online at https://risp.ri.gov/fcu/FUICI.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.