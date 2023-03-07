STONINGTON — A man riding a bicycle was killed late Monday night by a hit-and-run driver on South Broad Street (Route 1) in Pawcatuck.
According to a police press release sent early Tuesday by Stonington Deputy Chief of Police Todd Olson, officers responded to the area of 210 South Broad St. at about 10:44 p.m. after receiving a report of a motor vehicle vs. cyclist accident. The cyclist was traveling westbound, toward Mystic, around the area of the Handlebar Cafe when he was struck by what was described by witnesses as a dark gray Toyota SUV.
The cyclist was transported via Westerly Ambulance to Westerly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Route 1 was closed for several hours as the Regional Accident Reconstruction Team (Stonington, Ledyard and Groton Town) and Stonington Police detectives investigated the accident.
Anyone with information on the accident is urged to call Stonington Police at 860-599-4411.
This is a developing story. Check back later Tuesday for more details.
