STONINGTON — An investigation has found that David Motherway Jr., a former member of the Board of Finance, had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit when he struck the Stonington Harbor breakwater last summer, causing the boating crash that killed himself and a passenger.
In a report released Monday, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Division of State Environmental Conservation Police ruled that the incident was accidental but that a combination of intoxication and improper operation had led to the crash.
The 54-year-old Motherway and 52-year-old Brian Collie, of Littleton, Colo., both died as a result of blunt force trauma in the crash, which happened around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2022. The investigation determined that Motherway was piloting his 22-foot center-console boat at approximately 35 mph when he struck the west side of the inner Stonington breakwater.
The conservation police investigation concluded that the crash was “the result of alcohol use, drug use, improper lookout and operator inattention.”
According to investigators, several people in the Stonington Borough area reported to police hearing a loud bang coming from the water about that time. Motherway and Collie were still in the boat when it was discovered floating by a fisherman the following morning between Latimer Point and Lord's Point.
A precautionary search was conducted by local police, fire and U.S. Coast Guard personnel until it was determined the two men were the only people involved in the crash. Members of the conservation police, Stonington police, and firefighters with the Stonington Borough, Quiambaug and Mystic fire departments were all involved in the response.
A toxicology report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Motherway had a blood alcohol concentration of .179, more than twice Connecticut’s legal driving limit of .08. Motherway also had traceable levels of THC, the primary psychoactive component of marijuana. The police report states that eight empty 16-ounce cans of beer were found with the boat after the crash.
Conservation police said the crash was captured on video by security cameras from a private home and occurred approximately 30 minutes after Motherway's boat left West Harbor on Fishers Island, where witnesses said he had been until about midnight.
Further investigation determined that Motherway and Collie had been fishing together earlier in the evening and had visited On the Waterfront, a restaurant in New London. Surveillance video shows they ordered an alcoholic beverage, ate food, then shared a bottle of wine before leaving at approximately 9:20 p.m.
A near lifelong Stonington resident, father of three and longtime husband of Kathie Motherway, David Motherway Jr. worked for Massachusetts-based Athenahealth, a company that provides network-enabled services for health care. He received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1991 and an MBA from the University of Chicago in 2002, where he had become friends with Collie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.