NEW LONDON — A Noank man known for his vocal criticism of the Connecticut Port Authority is facing charges after the police said he admitted to spraying several signs pink at the New London State Pier in August.
Connecticut State Police said Kevin Blacker, 34, turned himself in at Troop E in Montville on Tuesday after he was notified that state police had obtained a warrant. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.
State police said in a press release that on Aug. 12, officials with the New London State Pier contacted police to notify them that several signs associated with the pier had been completely painted over in pink paint.
Blacker immediately took responsibility for the damage, state police said, and indicated he was motivated by an ongoing feud with the both state and port authority.
A lifelong resident of the region, Blacker rents Wychood Farm, which straddles the Stonington-North Stonington border. He told The Sun in 2019 that he had found a way to profit from boulders in the farm's soil but indicated his feud with the port authority has prevented him from being able to ship the product to potential buyers.
According to court documents, Blacker has called the vandalism an act of disobedience that was intended to draw attention issues with port authority operations that he said would negatively impact businesses in the region.
It is the second time Blacker was arrested this year in connection with behavior related to his concerns about port operations. In February, he was charged with second-degree breach of peace after he disrupted a port authority meeting in Hartford to complain that plans for the pier — the state has partnered with Ørsted and Eversource on a $157 million redevelopment project — were negotiated in secret.
The state has denied such claims.
Blacker is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court for arraignment on the vandalism charge on Oct. 1.
