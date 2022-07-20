WAKEFIELD — A pretrial conference scheduled for Tuesday in the sexual assault case against former longtime Westerly Democratic Town Committee Chairman Robert Ritacco was continued to September after a scheduling conflict rendered the prosecutor unable to attend.
Officials told Washington County Superior Court Associate Justice Melanie Wilk Thunberg Wednesday that the prosecutor assigned to the case, Assistant Attorney General John E. Corrigan, had a scheduling conflict due to an ongoing trial in Providence. The case was subsequently continued until Sept. 21, at which time another pretrial conference is scheduled to take place.
Ritacco, who was indicted by a Rhode Island grand jury in late April and arraigned on two counts of first-degree sexual assault at a hearing on June 1, was not present at court for the Wednesday briefing on the case. Attorneys James Lepore and Anthony M. Traini, representing Ritacco, were each in attendance but did not speak.
The 52-year-old Ritacco has been accused of committing two separate sexual acts against a woman during a period in which she was allegedly helpless on May 29, 2021. The charges were the result of a Rhode Island State Police investigation leading to a grand jury indictment.
Ritacco has entered a not guilty plea to both charges.
He has remained out on recognizance after posting a $20,000 bond following his arrest, according to court records. Ritacco has also been issued a no-contact order barring him from contact with the alleged victim.
Prior to his arrest, Ritacco had served as the chairman of the Westerly Democratic Town Committee for more than 20 years. He also served a long stint as chairman of the Westerly Zoning Board of Review, one term on the Town Council, and has also frequently served on other town boards and committees.
Due to the nature of the charges, prosecutors were required to obtain an indictment from a sitting grand jury to show probable cause to take the case to trial. If the case does go to trial, a jury or judge will determine Ritacco's guilt or innocence.
