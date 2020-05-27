WESTERLY — Police have filed charges against a Cranston man that they said was found in possession of crystal methamphetamine when officers found him resting in his car parked in the middle of Grove Avenue on Saturday night.
Officers charged the man, 36-year-old Luis F. Pereira, with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Pereira, who has a lengthy criminal history in Rhode Island that includes felony assault, forgery and counterfeiting and other offenses, was ordered held without bond following his arrest and remains in state custody.
According to police, Pereira was charged Saturday around 11:10 p.m. when an officer on patrol came across his car parked in the middle of Grove Avenue near the intersection with High Street. Police said he had his driver’s seat reclined back and his windows were wide open. There was no rain, the police said, but Pereira had the windshield wipers running on fast.
The officer asked if he was OK, to which the police said Pereira told he was just heading home. He showed signs of impairment, however, and the officer turned his cruiser around in order to pull up behind Pereira.
As the officer was turning around, a police report said Pereira began driving and continued traveling along Grove Street on the wrong side of the road.
The officer conducted a traffic stop and asked Pereira if he knew where he was. According to police, Pereira responded by telling the officer he was in West Warwick and driving towards Cranston.
He was given a field sobriety test, which he failed. The police said although he appeared to be heavily impaired, there were no signs of alcohol or that he had been drinking.
Police said a K-9 unit was used to search the car, which led officers to discover 5 grams of crystal meth and an additional 5.5 pills of alprazolam, an anti-anxiety medication more commonly known by the brand name Xanax. Police also seized hypodermic needles found with the narcotics.
Pereira was taken into custody without further incident. The police said at the station, he refused to consent to a blood test.
