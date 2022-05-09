WESTERLY — A Cranston man with a history of cashing bad or fraudulent checks is facing charges locally after the police said he attempted to pass a fake $1,600 check at Washington Trust Bank on Friday.
Westerly police charged the man, 30-year-old Jamal Lawson, with passing a counterfeit check, forgery or counterfeiting, receiving stolen goods, habitually receiving stolen goods and possession of a controlled substance. Lawson, who was stopped near Oak Street, was also cited with driving when license is expired or denied.
According to Rhode Island judicial records, Lawson was held without bond as a probation violator as a result of the latest incident. He was arraigned on the charges in 4th Division District Court Monday and remains in state custody at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston.
Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said the arrest stems from a complaint made by officials at Washington Trust in downtown Westerly.
According to police reports, the bank had called police to report a man who was allegedly attempting to pass a counterfeit check for $1,670. While officers were on their way, a bank employee provided dispatchers with a license plate of the car that Lawson had left in and he was stopped after the car was found near Oak Street and High Street.
Officers spoke with Lawson and a passenger, 22-year-old Providence resident John A. Cuadrado, who initially provided officers with a fake name, and the two were taken into custody. Cuadrado was charged with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties for lying about his identity, the police said.
A K-9 search was conducted and officers discovered Lawson in possession of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamines. The substance was sent to state labs for further testing.
Gingerella said an investigation showed that the men had entered the bank with a check purportedly issued by a customer. The bank immediately recognized issues with the check, including a lack of appropriate signature, which did not match customer records, and contacted the customer.
After determining the check was not legitimate, police were contacted and the customer was denied the funds and Lawson attempted to leave. The case remains under investigation, the police said.
Lawson has a lengthy criminal history, state judicial records show, and was convicted in June 2020 of larceny greater than $5,000 but less than $10,000 after he was found in possession of a stolen motor vehicle in Pawtucket. He was given a two-year probation period, leading to the charge as a violator.
