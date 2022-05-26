PROVIDENCE — The state’s Supreme Court has upheld a trial judge’s decision that allowed a Westerly man to suppress statements he had made to police during a 2018 arrest in which he was accused of crashing while driving under the influence.
In an opinion released Thursday, Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg ruled that the trial justice had correctly determined that Westerly resident Joseph Corcoran, then 32, was not offered proper offered his Miranda rights while in custody and that, as a result, confessions made by the defendant to an officer at the scene and should be considered inadmissible.
“The Supreme Court concluded that the trial justice correctly determined that the defendant was in custody once the defendant was relocated and the officer, armed with all of the indicia of the defendant’s intoxication, informed the defendant of his belief that the defendant was being untruthful about consuming alcohol — followed by further interrogation to that effect,” the decision said.
Arguments in the case were heard on April 5.
Corcoran was charged on Oct. 23, 2018, with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content over .15 and was also cited with a laned roadway violation. Police said Corcoran was entering Route 78 East from the Oak Street ramp when Toyota RAV4 swerved off the side of the road and hit the pole.
The case was ready to head to trial, but scheduling was paused in February 2020 to allow the state to appeal the decision to suppress Corcoran’s statements to police. The case is expected to appear back before a judge in Washington County Superior Court for a calendar call in July.
