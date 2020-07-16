RICHMOND — A Connecticut woman has died after she was thrown from her car during a rollover crash along Interstate 95 on Wednesday afternoon.
Rhode Island State Police said the woman, 35-year-old Klaudyna Polewacz, of Middletown, Conn., suffered fatal injuries in the crash, which occurred around 4:15 p.m. along I-95 South in Richmond. Polewacz was taken by ambulance to Kent County Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the police said.
State police said a preliminary investigation determined that Polewacz was traveling southbound in the high-speed lane when she veered right and into the center median. The car then rolled over several times before finally coming to a stop.
The police said Polewacz was not wearing a seat belt at the time, which caused her to be ejected from the car. A preliminary investigation had also determined that speed was likely a factor in the crash.
The case remains under investigation, the police said, and further details were not released on Thursday. Witnesses to the crash or those with information are asked to contact the Hope Valley Barracks of the Rhode Island State police at 401-444-1068.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.