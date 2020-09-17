WESTERLY — A Connecticut woman is facing charges after the police said she racked up more than $6,000 in credit card debt on a friend’s account in under three weeks after she was given permission to use the card for car repairs.
Westerly police charged Lisa Dauphinais, 58, of Putnam, last Thursday with fraudulent use of a credit card. She was arraigned the same day, Rhode Island judicial records show, and released on a promise to appear for a felony screening in Washington County Superior Court in December.
Dauphinais turned herself in to police after she was notified the department had obtained a warrant following an investigation into a complaint made by a Westerly resident on Sept. 3, records show.
According to police, the victim reported that Dauphinais had been allowed to borrow her credit card to pay to replace a tire on her car that needed repair. The victim told officers that over the next couple weeks, however, she continued to use that credit card account to make numerous additional purchases.
The charges were discovered when the victim received the credit card bill, the police said.
Westerly police said an investigation determined that over the course of two and half weeks, Dauphinais had used the credit card information to charge a total of $6,147.10 in unauthorized spending.
— Jason Vallee
