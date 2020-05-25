An anticipated reduction in the number of travelers this Memorial Day weekend has not resulted in call volume for Connecticut State Police.
State troopers have responded to more than 6,000 calls for service and responded to a total of 147 accidents between Thursday evening and 8 a.m. Monday, the agency said in a press release. That the figure is slightly below the number of responses in 2019, when officers responded to 7,540 calls for service over the same period of time.
“From the start of our enforcement period, the Connecticut State Police had approximately 6,061 calls for service, with 181 motorist assists,” the agency said.
Connecticut has also seen an increase in drunk driving in 2020, with troopers already arresting seven more than the same period in 2019. According to Connecticut State Police statistics, a total of 27 motorists have been charged with driving under the influence, including eight people who were involved in crashes.
Troopers also issued 725 citations for speeding, up from 607 violations in 2019 but still well below the 909 tickets issued in 2018.
Other statistics showed sharp declines when compared to past years, however. Troopers had issued just 1,524 citations for moving violations this year, down considerably from 2,242 in 2019 and 2,708 in 2018. The department had only issued 31 tickets for seat belt violations as well, a drastic decline when compared to the 448 and 396 issued in 2019 and 2018 respectively.
The enforcement was expected to continue through the day Monday, with added patrols assigned to handle an anticipated increase in call volume as some return home following the holiday weekend.
— Jason Vallee
