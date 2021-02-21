TOLLAND, Conn. — Five people were arrested after a wild police chase Saturday evening that led to a state trooper being intentionally struck by a vehicle.
Police responded to Tolland Saturday after multiple reports that people were breaking into cars. One caller told police he had interrupted a burglar in his garage, and that the burglar had pulled a gun on him.
During a road pursuit, the suspects’ stolen black Acura RDX rammed a police cruiser, injuring a trooper, before it crashed into a snow bank near the town green. State police said Saturday the trooper was treated at a hospital and released.
A resident told TV news he and his son returned home to find three of the suspects hiding in his shed. His son quickly shut and locked the door, and police dogs arrived soon afterward, he said.
Two other suspects were found nearby.
State police charged 19-year-old Malik Price of Hartford with crimes including assault, threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and assault on a public safety officer. It wasn’t immediately known if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.
