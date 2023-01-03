Connecticut State Police are warning residents across the state to beware of a growing number of scam efforts reported in recent days, including a rise in cryptocurrency-related scams, an effort that has become more sophisticated with growing interest in the currency in recent years.
State police said in a press release that residents of all ages fall victim to scams, but across the region prospective perpetrators have focused far more on elderly populations, attempting to take advantage of their vulnerability. Many seniors are polite on the phone and may be tempted to give in to persuasive telemarketers or people seeking “donations for charity.”
Police are warning residents to never give money over the phone and, although it may be difficult, individuals should just say “no” and end the call. Another common tactic is for scammers to call a senior claiming that they are a relative and need money wired to help them out of a dire situation.
“These scammers often tell seniors ‘not to tell anyone else in the family’ and just wire the money because of the urgent situation,” state police said in a press release. “Always verify with family members first before wiring anything.”
Seniors who were accustomed to conducting business over the telephone in the past may not recognize the risk of giving out personal or banking information over the phone. This is another time when it is appropriate for them to just say “no” to the caller and hang up.
If the IRS, your bank or other agencies want to contact you, they will do so in writing. Passwords, bank accounts, social security and other identification numbers should be kept completely private and never given out on the phone.
Officials also urge residents that legitimate utility companies, police departments and government agencies will never request that payments be made with prepaid gift cards, ATM-related transactions or cryptocurrency.
“Never utilize an ATM at the request of another person,” state police said. “Any such requests should be treated as highly suspicious and reported to police. Scams involving cryptocurrency are on the rise and are becoming increasingly more sophisticated.
While it is possible for law enforcement to investigate these cases and possibly make a recovery, time is of the essence. If you believe that you are the victim of a scam, immediately make a report to your local police department or email State Police at csp.virtualcurrency@ct.gov. You should also file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at www.consumerfinance.gov.
