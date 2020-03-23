With residents across the nation stuck at home, there is an increased likelihood that you or your family will be spending more time online. Unfortunately, so will scammers.
State and local police said they are anticipating a rise in reported scams in the coming weeks as a result of a change in behaviors related to social distancing efforts. Connecticut State Police are asking residents to remain on alert for possible COVID-19 scams and know the warning signs.
State police said in a press release that when it comes to donating to charities that claim to be assisting with COVID-19 response, be sure to research the organization and cause before giving any money.
“Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites,” the state police said. “Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card or by wiring money, just don’t do it.”
But donations aren’t the only scammers out there. The police said citizens should remain on alert for malicious links, fake information and other online efforts to steal your personal information.
The Federal Trade Commission and Secret Service are asking residents to consider the following precautions are they spend time online in the coming weeks:
- Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.
- Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying that have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO).
- Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) — online or in stores.
- Avoid opening any attachment or links in emails from senders that you don't recognize.
- Be wary of emails requesting account information or to verify an account, as most businesses would never call you or email you directly to ask for your security credentials.
- Always verify that requests for information comes from a legitimate source. And when in doubt, put a website's domain into a browser yourself: Since most legitimate businesses use encryption known as Secure Socket Layer, "certificate errors" can be a warning sign that the website isn't valid.
— Jason Vallee
