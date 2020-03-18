The Connecticut State Police have temporarily suspended all criminal background fingerprinting and will close its facilities to members of the public seeking records, permits or cards.
The suspension of services began Wednesday in compliance with executive orders from Gov. Ned Lamont mandating enhanced social distancing to deter the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement said that the suspension would allow the police to focus resources on critical public safety needs.
The police will continue to perform limited fingerprinting at their Middletown headquarters for screened long-term care providers. Persons required by law to register as sex offenders or deadly weapon offenders will also be allowed into the headquarters.
Any licenses due to expire on or after March 1 will have a 90-day extension. This includes licenses for pawnbrokers, secondhand dealers, bail enforcement agents, private investigators, bondsmen, security services, and security guard instructors.
Licenses that already allow a 90-day grace period will be extended to 180 days: pistol permits, and licenses for security guards and armed security guards. Temporary pistol permits, normally with a 60-day expiration, have been extended to 150 days.
The 11 State Police barracks will be open only for walk-in concerns and emergencies. Residents are encouraged to call ahead or conduct their business over the phone when possible, the police said.
— Jason Vallee
