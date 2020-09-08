Connecticut State Police responded to more than 6,300 calls for service over Labor Day weekend, but despite a large volume of calls, the annual holiday enforcement netted fewer DUI charges and other infractions when compared to recent years.
The agency responded to a total of 6,315 calls for service, down slightly from 7,000 in 2019, and included 451 motorist assists and 299 motor vehicle accidents, including investigation of fatal crashes in Watertown and Tolland. The number of crashes represented a 29.48% reduction when compared to 2019 and included 44 fewer injuries than the same period a year ago.
State police also reported a significant decline in the number of infractions issued during the 2020 Labor Day weekend. The agency issued just 549 citations for moving violations, compared to 2,208 during the 2019 Labor Day enforcement. In addition, 218 people were charged with speeding compared to 683 citations issued last year and 12 people were cited with seat belt violations, a 72% reduction over the same period in 2019.
The latest statistics reflect an enforcement period that began Friday at 12:01 a.m. and continued through 11:59 p.m. Monday.
— Jason Vallee
