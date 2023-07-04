State troopers have responded to more than 400 accidents over the extended Fourth of July weekend, a number that is expected to continue to rise as many travelers return home from their summer excursions on Tuesday night.
Data provided by Connecticut State Police shows that as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers had already surpassed a record set in 2021 with 411 responses to accidents alone. The numerous crashes have mostly been considered minor, officials said, with one serious injury reported in a Stamford crash and two people dying in separate crashes in Greenwich and North Canaan.
The targeted enforcement effort is part of an effort to promote safe habits and prevent tragedies this summer, state police said.
“A reminder to obey all traffic laws, pay attention to your speed and if you plan to drink, please designate a driver,” the agency said in a press release. “If you see a suspected drunk driver, report it immediately by calling 911, as this is a true emergency.”
State police responded to 299 accidents in 2022, 381 accidents in 202,1 and 271 accidents in 2020.
It has also been a busy weekend for police in other regards. Through 7 a.m. Tuesday, state police had 6,186 calls for service and assisted 275 motorists. Troopers had also made 34 arrests for suspicion of driving under the influence, issued 422 citations for speeding and cited 730 people with other violations including failure to wear seatbelt, unsafe lane change, following too closely, failing to move over for emergency vehicles, distracted driving and more.
The figures reflect an enforcement effort that began at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will continue through midnight on Tuesday.
