A statewide effort to keep roads safe this holiday season resulted in Connecticut State Police responding to more than 3,600 calls for service over the Christmas holiday weekend.
Troopers were involved in 3,638 total traffic stops, accident investigations, motorist assists and more between 12:01 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. on Monday.
During the course of the weekend, state police said troopers aided 230 motorists, issued 75 citations for speeding and had arrested 13 people on suspicion of driving under the influence. State police had also responded to 198 accidents across the state, including one that involved serious injuries and two others that resulted in deaths.
The enforcement period, which included roving patrols throughout the state, will continue through the New Year's Day holiday weekend, state police said.
— Jason Vallee
