It’s been a busy start to Labor Day weekend for Connecticut state troopers.
The Connecticut State Police have responded to 3,639 calls for service and investigated 192 accidents including a fatal crash in Watertown during the first half of a four-day enhanced enforcement over the weekend.
The agency, which began enforcement at 12:01 a.m. Friday as part of an enhanced effort designed to promote safety and target dangerous drivers, has also led to 14 arrests for suspects believed to be driving under the influence. In addition, state police said the agency had issued 312 total citations including 86 for speeding.
State police said Sunday that the weekend is traditionally a very busy one for Connecticut police as many residents and visitors celebrate the unofficial end of summer. In 2019, the agency responded to 7,000 total calls for service over the same four-day span, including responding to 424 accidents and arresting 46 people on suspicion of DUI.
The 2020 enforcement will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.
— Jason Vallee
