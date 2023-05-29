Connecticut State Police are sending a message to drivers and passengers that if people do not follow the rules of the road this summer, troopers will be responding by issuing tickets.
In responding to more than 4,500 calls for service between 12:01 a.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday night, Connecticut troopers had already issued 472 citations for speeding, 483 infractions for moving violations and 183 tickets for failure to wear a seat belt.
Those figures do not indicate any calls or citations that were issued Monday, with ongoing enforcement to continue statewide until 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
The enforcement effort is part of ongoing efforts to promote safe driving habits and prevent a tragedy, state police said in a press release last week. The enforcement included added patrols and both DUI and seat belt programs.
In addition to the enforcement efforts, state police had also responded to 246 accidents including three resulting in death, and made 29 arrests for driving under the influence.
— Jason Vallee
