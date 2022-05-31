Connecticut State Police saw a significant increase in call volume over the same weekend a year ago, including responding to crashes that led to a total of 10 roadway fatalities during a deadly Memorial Day weekend.
State police responded to 359 total accidents across Connecticut over the holiday weekend, including 35 reported injuries, one that involved a life-threatening injury and 10 deaths resulting from crashes. It marked a significant uptick in deaths, with just two deaths occurring during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 Memorial Day weekends combined.
“The 2022 Memorial Day weekend was very busy for the Connecticut State Police as highways filled with those seeking beach, cookouts and parties,” the agency said in a press release.
During the enforcement period, which began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and continued through 11:59 p.m. Monday, state police responded to 6,448 calls for service including 547 for motorist assists. The agency also issued 615 tickets for speeding, 145 citations for seatbelt violations, conducted 451 stops for hazardous moving violations and arrested 37 on suspicion of DUI.
The total calls for service was a significant increase from 2020, when 5,636 calls were received, but still has not matched pandemic highs of 7,500 calls for service in 2019 and 7,963 in 2020. Both the number of violations and speeding infractions were up in 2021 as well.
— Jason Vallee
