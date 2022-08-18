FILE - Connecticut state police recruits practice with their new .45-caliber Sig Sauer pistols during a "dry fire" exercise at the state police firing range in Simsbury, Conn., Oct. 24, 2012. Connecticut released data Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, for the first time showing the race of people subjected to police use of force, a reporting practice that many states are beginning to adopt in the wake of nationwide calls for more police accountability. (AP Photo/Dave Collins, File)