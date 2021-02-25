FILE - In this March 3, 2020, file photo, state prosecutor Richard Colangelo drops the charges against Fotis Dulos at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Connecticut prosecutors are opposing a criminal justice reform proposal that could result in scores of people charged with minor crimes avoiding an electronic record of their arrests. Colangelo, now the Chief State's Attorney, recently submitted a report to the legislature's Judiciary Committee, saying such a sweeping change would be costly and potentially create several problems including violating crime victims' constitutional rights.(Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)