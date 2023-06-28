PROVIDENCE — A 59-year-old Connecticut man already listed as a sex offender will be sentenced in Rhode Island after pleading guilty to attempting to engage in a sexual relationship with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.
Jesus Maldonado, a resident of Waterbury, Conn., pleaded guilty in Providence on Tuesday to charges of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity; attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor; and commission of a felony offense involving a minor when required to register as a sex offender.
Maldonado is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 26.
In pleading guilty, Maldonado had admitted to the court that he engaged in a series of sexually explicit text conversations with a person whom he believed to be “Jeni,” a 13-year-old girl living in Rhode Island. He was instead communicating with an undercover officer with the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, as well as a task force officer with Homeland Security Investigations.
Court documents show that during the communications, Maldonado knowingly sent “Jeni” sexually explicit images and attempted to persuade her to engage in sexual activity. At the time Maldonado engaged in the illicit conduct with “Jeni,” he had previously been convicted in two different cases of sexual contact offenses with female children and, as a result, was a registered sex offender, as required by law.
The case was investigated by the Rhode Island State Police ICAC, Rhode Island State Police Computer Crimes Unit and U.S Homeland Security personnel. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut also assisted.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.