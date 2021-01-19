STONINGTON — A Connecticut man is facing charges after the police said he and another individual stole an ATM from a Pawcatuck gas station in 2018.
Stonington police charged the man, 36-year-old Ansonia resident Fabian Rodriguez, after he turned himself in last Wednesday on charges of first-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary. The police said Rodriguez was released after posting a court-set bond and will appear for formal arraignment in New London Superior Court at a later date.
A police report said Rodriguez and a second man were wanted in connection with an ATM theft that took place at the Henny Penny store on Route 2 in Pawcatuck in 2018. According to police, Rodriguez and the second suspect broke into the store after hours, tied a strap around the ATM and used a van stolen from Bridgeport to remove the machine from the store.
Rodriguez was identified as a suspect in the case after police were able to obtain DNA from the van and other evidence that tied him to the theft.
The case remains under investigation. The second suspect has not been identified.
Convicted of third-degree larceny and criminal attempt to commit third-degree burglary in July 2019 and one count of conveying a controlled substance into a correctional institution in August 2019, Rodriguez was serving 22-month probation that was scheduled to end in February. It was unclear whether the latest arrest would be considered a violation of probation as the Stonington incident occurred prior to those convictions.
