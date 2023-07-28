HARTFORD — The Connecticut Attorney General is planning on convening an antitrust bootcamp and gaming summit in partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice and local casinos.
Attorney Gen. William Tong will host the summit Tuesday through Thursday at the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos. The conference will showcase gaming and antitrust, two areas where state attorneys general are playing an increasingly important role.
“The program provides a close look at the evolving gaming landscape and antitrust and consumer protection issues state attorneys general are tackling in all sectors of the economy, including tech and health care,” Tong said in a press release.
The program will pull in bipartisan attorneys general and senior leadership from 14 states and the District of Columbia, as well as experts from academia and industry. Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general for antitrust at the U.S. Department of Justice, will serve as keynote speaker.
The gaming session will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Foxwoods Casino and is hosted by the Attorney General Alliance. The antitrust sessions will take place at Mohegan Sun on Wednesday and Thursday and are hosted by the National Association of Attorneys General Eastern Region.
Topics discussed at the event will include trends in gaming and responsible gaming; challenges to competition presented by artificial intelligence; effects of non-compete clauses on competitiveness in labor markets; and the partnership between attorneys general and federal antitrust enforcers.
For more information, including an agenda for the program, visit https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/AG/Information/Eastern_Region_Agenda_7_26_23.pdf.
— Jason Vallee
