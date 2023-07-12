Residents across the U.S. are preparing for the restart of student loan payments following the Supreme Court decision, and officials are warning of a rise in the number of scam calls and emails related to the issue.
With news coverage increased as a result of the case, officials said scammers are attempting to use the Department of Education’s student loan forgiveness program as a pretext for misleading robocalls and texts.
“Scam calls and texts often use broadly publicized current events to add legitimacy and familiarity to their fraudulent schemes,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. “Scammers might use these calls or texts to pressure consumers to make a payment or provide private information.”
The scam calls and texts may purport to offer some form of relief from student loan debt. Common scam campaigns purport to be from the “student loan forgiveness center” or from a state “forgiveness center.” Other messages reference a “settlement” with the Department of Education that entitles the recipient to “fully discharge” their student loan obligations.
Tong said in a press release that iIncoming communications may also fraudulently reflect seemingly legitimate caller ID information to convince consumers to respond. The FCC is working with attorneys general to combat such communications, he added.
Protecting against scams will be important for many U.S. residents in the coming year, Tong said, as they seek to restore payments without adverse impact to their family and budgets.
“The Supreme Court decision in Biden v. Nebraska abruptly yanked thousands of dollars in anticipated aid from the hands of Connecticut families,” Tong said. “Given that terrible news, as well as the upcoming end in the pandemic pause on student loan repayments, many Connecticut families are understandably confused and concerned. Scammers are seeking to exploit this moment with a barrage of misleading robocalls and texts. Do not be fooled.”
To file a complaint or report, contact the FCC Consumer Complaints Department at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov or the Office of the Attorney General at https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint/.
— Jason Vallee
