Troopers with the Connecticut State Police responded to over 6,200 calls for service over Labor Day weekend in a busy end-of-summer enforcement that netted 41 arrests for driving under the influence.
The weekend enforcement, which ran from 12:01 a.m. on Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, included enhanced patrols on state roads. During the four-day effort, police responded to 6,296 total calls for service in all. Troopers responded to 406 accidents during that time including investigating fatal crashes in Shelton and Meriden.
The enforcement also led to troopers issuing 515 tickets for speeding, citing 19 people for seatbelt violations and charging 282 others in various traffic violations.
In Rhode Island, state police records show that Hope Valley barracks of the Rhode Island State Police charged two people with driving under the influence over the weekend including a West Warwick resident and Hope Valley man. The arrests were among about a dozen reported by state police over the weekend.
According to police, troopers charged 40-year-old John Dalton, of 4 Soaphouse Lane, Hope Valley, on charges of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of .15 or greater. He was held overnight, arraigned before a justice of the peace and later released, state police said.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.