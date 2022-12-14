WAKEFIELD — A 33-year-old Norwich man has been sentenced to life in prison after the police said he met his cousin at his ex-girlfriend’s Westerly home in January 2020 and shot him from point blank range.
A judge sentenced Louis Seignious on Tuesday to serve a life sentence at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Crantson, followed by a consecutive 10-year sentence. The court also ordered that the defendant complete batterers intervention classes and issued a no-contact order involving the ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of his child.
The sentence was carried out after Seignious was convicted by a jury at Washington County Superior Court in October on charges of first-degree murder of 28-year-old Vicent Sebastian, carrying a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and domestic breaking and entering. The verdict was returned following two days of jury deliberations.
“In 2020, this defendant violently took the life of Mr. Sebastian in a senseless act of domestic rage and jealousy,” Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a press release. “Nothing can bring back Mr. Sebastian for his family and friends, but I hope that today’s lengthy sentence delivers a measure of justice for them.”
Seignious has remained in police custody since his arrest on Feb. 1, 2020, when he was found hiding in the ceiling of an apartment at the Branford Manor complex in Groton.
Court records filed by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police of first-degree reckless driving, attempt to commit first-degree assault on public safety, disobeying the signal of an officer and engaging police in pursuit were all dropped to have him extradited back to Rhode Island.
According to police reports and court documents, Seignious fatally shot Sebastian, his cousin, at point-blank range in the doorway of a Marriott Avenue residence on Jan. 25, 2020, and immediately fled in his car. He was pursued by police in Connecticut before abandoning the car and escaping into a wooded area in Ledyard.
The police said Seignious acted out of anger and had threatened Sebastian earlier in the day after he learned Sebastian, his cousin, was romantically involved with a woman that Seignious had previously dated and with whom he shared a child.
Westerly Police Chief Paul J. Gingerella said the sentencing on Tuesday provided important closure for family, friends and even officers involved in the investigation.
“Today’s sentencing represents another significant step in our pursuit of justice for Mr. Sebastian,” he said. “Senseless violence has no place in our communities and the Westerly Police Department is committed to preventing such violence and holding those accountable who would commit it.”
