WESTERLY — Officials are investigating to determine the cause of death after the police said a 74-year-old Connecticut man was found unresponsive in the water at Misquamicut State Beach and later pronounced dead at Westerly Hospital.
Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said the victim, identified Monday as Frank Sievel, of Farmington, Conn., was found in the water around 12:30 p.m. on Friday and pulled in by Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management lifeguards. The lifeguards began life-saving rescue measures, including performing CPR and using a defibrillator.
Emergency responders arrived approximately 10 minutes later and took over the response. He was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Gingerella said the cause of death will be determined during an autopsy in the coming days, although officials said the cause is expected to be either drowning or medical issue.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.