HARTFORD — Circumstances and questions surrounding the sudden decision to close nursing programs at Stone Academy earlier this month has led Attorney General William Tong to launch an investigation into potential violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.
Tong on Thursday issued a civil investigative demand to Stone Academy requesting detailed records on the education provided to, and tuition collected from, each student, as well as details regarding the schools’ marketing practices, faculty qualifications, revenues, accreditation materials and all complaints received by the school. The demand also seeks information on how the school intends to reimburse students, how it intends to assist students in continuing their education, and how it will inform students of their rights and options.
Under conditions of the civil demand, Stone Academy is required to provide a formal response and related materials by March 10.
“Students paid thousands of dollars in tuition and worked extremely hard — some over many months and years — to fulfill their dreams of becoming nurses. Stone failed them,” Tong said in a press release. “The school was simply not preparing its students for success.”
State officials said among concerns were that the program’s pass rate was unacceptably low; some faculty was not legally qualified to teach; and students were determined to have wasted hours in invalid clinical training. Tong said the investigation sought to determine where and how things went wrong, and he said if there is any evidence of criminal activity involved, Stone Academy leaders would be held accountable.
The action follows an announcement by Stone Academy that its for-profit nursing school would close campuses in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven on Feb. 15, the result of concerns over National Council Licensure Examination Rates, faculty qualifications and clinical training. Since then, the state has received more than 100 complaints from students and faculty regarding the situation, officials said.
Tong said staff from the Office of the Attorney General has worked closely with the Office of Higher Education, Department of Public Health and the U.S. Department of Education to assist students in obtaining transcripts, tuition refunds, loan discharges, adjustments to veteran’s benefits, as well as providing support for students attempting to continue their education at other schools.
“The Office of Higher Education has been and will continue to work closely with the Attorney General’s office to process the closure of Stone Academy,” said Timothy Larson, executive director of the Office of Higher Education. “Our office is currently processing all active Stone Academy student files so that we can turn them over to an independent auditor for verification. We appreciate that students are anxious to know their status so that they can determine next steps but rushing this process will not be in anyone’s best interest.
“For those who have called or emailed, we’re working our way through a large volume of messages to get back to you,” he continued.
The Office of higher Education has sent a registration link to Stone students for an information fair scheduled for next week. Other career schools, the community college system, the National Guard and the state and federal Departments of Education will be in attendance to provide displaced students with important information on transferring schools, loan discharge, tuition refunds and more.
Stone Academy students in need of assistance, or Stone Academy employees with information relevant to this investigation, are asked to file a complaint through the Office of the Attorney General.
Students may also wish to contact the Office of Higher Education for assistance and guidance regarding their educational options via 860-947-1816 or by email at ohe.pcs@ct.gov.
