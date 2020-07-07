WESTERLY — A local man is facing charges after the police said he was caught snorting Adderall in his car while parked at the Granite Street Cumberland Farms on Friday morning.
Officers charged Corey J. Phillips, 27, of 59 Granite St., with one count of possession of a controlled substance following the incident. He was arraigned on Friday afternoon and released after posting a $2,500 surety bond, according to court records.
Phillips did not enter a plea during his arraignment hearing.
Westerly police said the charges stem from a complaint made when a witness called dispatchers to report that a man "was snorting a white substance" in his car while parked outside the Cumberland Farms on Granite Street. Officers arrived to find Phillips still in his car with a rolled-up dollar bill in the center console and a "powdery residue under his nose," according to Police Chief Shawn Lacey.
The police said a search of the car determined that Phillips was using Adderall, which had been broken up from pill form. Several other pills were found in the car and Phillips was taken into custody without further incident, the police said.
Phillips is due in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening on Oct. 2.
— Jason Vallee
