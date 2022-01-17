WESTERLY — Tragedy struck a Massachusetts family over the weekend when a 26-year-old mother who worked as an Amtrak conductor was killed after slipping and falling from a moving train that was approaching the Westerly station. Now, communities throughout southern New England are stepping up to offer support.
A GoFundMe page dedicated to the victim, Emily Herrera of Plainville, Mass., has garnered 155 donations and raised $15,265 so far to support the family and help pay for expenses resulting from Herrera’s death. The fundraiser had reached its initial goal of $15,000 by 3 p.m. Monday, just 48 hours after the incident, and organizers had set the goal higher.
With Herrera’s family facing many significant changes, organizers Arianna Ortiz and Brenda Mota said every dollar will help.
“Emily was 26 years old, a mother, a sister, and friend to many. She was very humble, kind, loving and would do anything for her loved ones. The list could go on,” Ortiz said on the GoFundMe page. “Our family humbly asks for your prayers and to help raise funds for a funeral to lay her peacefully to rest in which she truly deserves. Emily played a big role in our family, thus any bills in her name will be payed off by any extra funds contributed.”
Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday following the incident, which occurred around 2:20 p.m. as a train she was working on was traveling south approaching the Westerly train station on Railroad Avenue for a regular stop.
Westerly police, fire and ambulance personnel responded to the southbound side of the tracks that run adjacent to Friendship Street. The woman’s body was found approximately 50 yards south of the High Street overpass and approximately 200 yards north of the train station, police said.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said over the weekend that according to the preliminary investigation, the doors opened as they normally do when the train approaches the station. Due to yet unidentified circumstances, Lacey said she fell underneath the train.
The train remained at the station for several hours Saturday as an investigation was conducted by Amtrak police with assistance from the Westerly Police Department.
On Saturday night, Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll issued a statement offering condolences.
“We are deeply saddened to report the death of an Amtrak employee,” she said. “We are respecting the family’s privacy by not naming the employee at this time. No other injuries were reported, and a full investigation is underway.”
The investigation is ongoing. To donate to the GoFundMe, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-raise-funds-for-emilys-memorial?qid=fc998a20f6bc001551f080f348aa43f3.
