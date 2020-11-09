Members of the U.S. Coast Guard have suspended their search for a 32-year-old Charlestown man who fell overboard Saturday while on a fishing vessel off the coast of Montauk Point, N.Y.
Efforts to find the fisherman, Carl Whitney, were called off late Sunday afternoon following an overnight search that began late Saturday night after a crew with the commercial fishing vessel Hope and Sydney relayed a radio distress signal after Whitney went overboard. Coast Guard crews conducted a search of 608 square miles before calling off the effort, officials said.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Carl Whitney today," Capt. Eva Van Camp, commander of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound, said in a press release Monday.
"This tragic incident emphasizes the inherent dangers associated with being out on the water, and we urge all commercial and recreational mariners to take basic steps to ensure their safety before getting underway, including checking the weather, filing a float plan and wearing a life jacket,” she said.
According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received the distress signal from the vessel around 11:20 p.m. about 16 miles south of Montauk Point off the eastern end of Long Island.
Crew members reported that Whitney was not wearing a life jacket or other personal flotation device when he fill.
He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and jeans and was believed to be carrying a green duffel bag at the time of the incident.
The search, which lasted approximately 16 hours, was conducted with a 47-foot motor lifeboat, the Coast Guard Guard Cutter Vigorous, the Coast Guard Cutter Kingfisher, a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry and a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.
