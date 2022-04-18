NORTH STONINGTON — A juvenile has died and three people were taken to Westerly Hospital after a boat on Wyassup Lake carrying four people capsized Friday evening.
The juvenile received CPR at the scene when it was determined that the victim was not breathing, and was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital before being pronounced dead. A second unnamed child and two adults were also involved in the incident, officials said, and were also taken to the hospital for treatment.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a press release that the four fell into Wyassup Lake when the boat capsized around 5:15 p.m. No other boats were involved in the incident, which remains under investigation.
Connecticut State Police and personnel with the North Stonington Fire Department and North Stonington Ambulance responded.
The names of those involved in the incident have not been released. It was unclear whether they were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.
The death was one of three over the three-day Easter weekend, according to a press release from DEEP officials. On Sunday, two men died when their boat capsized in Long Island Sound, about a mile from West Beach in Stamford.
Marine units from Stamford and Darien responded and rescued four people from the water, administering CPR on at least two of them, DEEP officials said.
— Jason Vallee
