CHARLESTOWN — A 45-year-old woman is facing DUI charges after a three-car crash along Post Road last week that left several people with minor injuries.
Charlestown police charged the woman, Kalyana Champlain Spears, with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test, as well as being cited on several motor vehicle infractions. The police said Spears was arraigned before a justice of the peace and released on a promise to appear in 4th Division District Court on March 23.
The charges stem from an investigation into the three-car crash, which took place at the intersection of Route 1 and East Beach Road. The police said the investigation led police to retrieve video surveillance footage that showed the incident.
“These video recordings clearly show the moments before and after the accident and were helpful to the investigating officers in this case,” Charlestown Police Chief Michael Paliotta said in a press release. “In the videos, a Charlestown Police patrol vehicle can be seen crossing the intersection just seconds before the red Ford truck erratically changes lanes and collides with two stationary vehicles.”
The crash led to several minor injuries, though everyone involved was treated and released and are expected to make a full recovery.
— Jason Vallee
