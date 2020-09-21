CHARLESTOWN — Firefighters and staff with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management were continuing to monitor flare-ups along Pasquiset Trail after a Sunday afternoon brush fire torched nearly an acre of woodland.
Firefighters and DEM staff remained on the property into Monday evening, more than 24 hours after the initial response, as hot spots continued to threaten to reignite. The fire was extinguished following a multi-faceted response that included a resident at 220 Pasquiset Trail using his own excavation equipment to aid firefighters.
"It was a difficult response because of the winds and drier weather, which created extreme conditions," said Capt. Matt Dowling. "It was a great response by everyone involved, and it helped to contain the fire and prevent more significant damage from occurring."
Members of the Charlestown-Richmond Volunteer Fire Department and Cross' Mills Fire Department, aided by a tanker from the Richmond-Carolina Fire District and personnel with the Rhode Island Division of Forest and Environment, responded to reports of a large brush fire at 220 Pasquiset Trail at 1:05 p.m.
Responders arrived to find the blaze working its way through brush toward a group of white pine trees that were dry and at risk of burning, Dowling said. Due to heavy winds, the blaze was also threatening to move to a nearby barn-style garage.
Dowling said department staff and mutual aid used a tanker and deployed several lines, which helped to contain the fire. Meanwhile, officials said the resident who called for help used his own excavation equipment to dig below the forest peat, which was dry and burning quickly due to the lack of rain.
"He really stepped up to help out. It was crucial in helping to prevent the fire from spreading further," he said.
The fire was contained in approximately an hour, officials said, but not before the department had used an estimated 20,000 gallons of water. Firefighters remained on the scene overnight and through most of the day Monday to combat flare-ups that continued to burn within the brush.
The fire also caused damage to an estimated three-quarters of an acre of forestland, fire officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.